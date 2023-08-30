Michael Fassbender's The Killer and more Netflix movies heading to theaters before streaming

Netflix revealed the release info for its bounty of fall 2023 movies coming our way, including many from A-list stars and directors, including Michael Fassbender, Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Julianne Moore and more. On top of all that, many of the biggest movies from Netflix are actually going to get an early run in movie theaters before they premiere on the streaming service, giving subscribers and non-subscribers alike a chance to see them on the big screen.

We've got the full Netflix movie release schedule below, but it's worth highlighting some of the Netflix movies that are going to be playing in theaters. After 2020, the Oscars went back to requiring movies to play for at least one week in movie theaters if they want to be considered for awards, and with Netflix still chasing its first Best Picture Oscar, the streamer is giving its most high-profile titles a run in select movie theaters.

This includes Pablo Larraín's (Jackie, Spencer) satirical horror movie El Conde, the Wes Anderson short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, the Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake thriller Reptile, the sexual thriller Fair Play with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, the Emily Blunt and Chris Evans-led crime drama Pain Hustlers, Michael Fassbender's first movie since 2019 (and first collab with David Fincher) The Killer, the Colman Domingo Civil Rights drama Rustin and Bradley Cooper's Maestro.

How long these movies are going to be in theaters and where varies. Some are only going to get an exclusive run in movie theaters for a week, others two or more (Maestro is set for a month-long run in theaters). Netflix also says that each movie is playing in "select theaters," which could mean that they are not going to be available in all markets or at all movie theater chains. If you want to see any of these movies on the big screen, you'll have to keep an eye out if they’re playing near you once they start their run.

Of course, there are plenty more movies coming to Netflix that are just going to be exclusive to the streaming service. This includes a handful of new documentaries, animated and family movies and more. The only way to watch these movies (and the ones playing in theaters when those runs end) is to have a Netflix subscription.

With all that said, here is the full release calendar for Netflix movies in fall 2023:

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Release date: September 6 (Netflix)

Director: Brian Knappenberger

"Through compelling on-screen interviews and vérité, this investigative documentary will reveal the institutional cover-up and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America’s most beloved and trusted institutions."

El Conde

Release date: September 7 (select theaters), September 15 (Netflix)

Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger

Director: Pablo Larraín

Love at First Sight

Release date: September 15 (Netflix)

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Dexter Fletcher

Director: Vanessa Caswill

"After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seatmates into soulmates?"

The Saint of Second Chances

Release date: September 19 (Netflix)

Director: Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg

"Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name became both legendary and notorious in professional baseball as they introduced the fun at ballparks — giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. But it all came to a screeching halt when Mike blew up his father's career. Exiled from the game he loved, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way up from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself. After receiving distressing news, what started as a journey to reclaim the family legacy, became an opportunity to appreciate that family more fully. Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol), narrated by Jeff Daniels, and featuring Charlie Day as a younger Veeck, The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other."

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Release date: September 20 (select theaters); September 27 (Netflix)

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade

Director: Wes Anderson

"A beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling."

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Release date: September 22 (Netflix)

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, D.J. Cotrona

Director: Robert Rodriguez

"When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Forgotten Love

Release date: September 27 (Netflix)

Cast: Leszek Lichota, Maria Kowalska, Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymańczyk

Director: Michał Gazda

"Respected surgeon loses his family and memory. Many years later, forgotten and poor, he meets his grown-up daughter but both are not aware of their connection. Moving to tears! Third movie inspired by the cult novel by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz."

Reptile

Release date: September 29 (select theaters); October 6 (Netflix)

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz

Director: Grant Singer

"Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life."



Fair Play

Release date: September 29 (select theaters); October 13 (Netflix)

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

Director: Chloe Domont

"When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that’s transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian de Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego."

The Devil on Trial

Release date: October 17 (Netflix)

Director: Christopher Holt

"The Devil on Trial explores the first — and only — time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown."

Old Dads

Release date: October 20 (Netflix)

Cast: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, Rachael Harris

Director: Bill Burr

"Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987."

Pain Hustlers

Release date: October 20 (select theaters); October 27 (Netflix)

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, Willie Raysor, and Andy Garcia

Director: David Yates

"Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman) and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices."

Nyad

Release date: October 20 (select theaters); November 3 (Netflix)

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller

Director: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

"A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit, Nyad recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the 'Mount Everest' of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team."

The Killer

Release date: October 27 (select theaters); November 10 (Netflix)

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton

Director: David Fincher

"After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

Sister Death

Release date: October TBD (Netflix)

Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso

Director: Paco Plaza

"In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants."

Wingwomen

Release date: November 1 (Netflix)

Cast: Adèle Exharchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Philippe Katerine, Félix Moat, and Isabelle Adjani

Director: Mélanie Laurent

"Best friends Carole and Alex are two master thieves — they’re both attractive and ruthless and remain undefeated. Tired of life on the run, they agree to take on one last heist and ask feisty Sam to assist them in one last job — unlike any they’ve done before. They don’t realize the mission will turn out to be very different from what they expected."

Rustin

Release date: November 3 (select theaters); November 17 (Netflix)

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo

Director: George C. Wolfe

"The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom."

Sly

Release date: November 3 (Netflix)

Director: Thom Zimny

"For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life."

Stamped from the Beginning

Release date: November 15 (Netflix)

Director: Roger Ross Williams

"Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the screen with Stamped from the Beginning. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history."

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Release date: November 16 (Netflix)

Cast: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs. Also starring Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum.

Director: Mary Lambert

"Every Christmas, Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect."

May December

Release date: November 17 (select theaters); December 1 (Netflix)

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton

Director: Todd Haynes

"Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actor arrives to do research for a film about their past."

Leo

Release date: November 21 (Netflix)

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu, Nicholas Turturro

Director: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

"Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school — as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…"

Maesetro

Release date: November 22 (select theaters); December 20 (Netflix)

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, Miriam Shor

Director: Bradley Cooper

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Family Switch

Release date: November 30 (Netflix)

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster, Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold, Vanessa Carrasco, and Rita Moreno

Director: McG

"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch –– on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives –– can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?"

The Archies

Release date: December 7 (Netflix)

Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina

Director: Zoya Akhtar

"Set in ’60s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers –– Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion."

Leave the World Behind

Release date: December 8 (Netflix); TBD (select theaters)

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon

Director: Sam Esmail

"A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world."

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Release date: December 15 (Netflix)

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, and Nick Mohammed

Director: Sam Fell

"From the multi-Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run. Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!"

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Release date: December 22 (Netflix)

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of “Jimmy.” Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Corey Stoll

Director: Zack Snyder

"Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed."

Nuovo Olimpo

Release date: fall TBD

Cast: Damiano Gavino, Andrea Di Luigi, Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare

Director: Ferzan Ozpetek

"Set in the late 1970s. They are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. An unexpected event, however, separates them. For thirty years, however, they pursued the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other."