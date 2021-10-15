Michael McIntyre reveals whether he'd ever go on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Michael McIntyre has spoken out about appearing on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Michael McIntyre humorously revealed the reason why he doesn’t think he’d go on Strictly Come Dancing.

Michael was interviewed on The One Show last night (Thursday 14 Oct.) from Los Angeles via video link where he joined Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden.

While on the show, co-host Ronan Keating told Michael that Strictly professional dancer Luba Mushtuk once said that Michael would be her dream celebrity partner.

A promotional photo of Luba was then shown on the screen, when Michael joked, “Goodness, I don’t think my wife would allow me, looking at that photograph.”

Michael was pleasantly surprised by this news, revealing, “I didn’t know that, I didn’t know I was in anybody’s dreams. That’s very exciting. I would only consider Strictly as one of the pro dancers.”

It doesn't sound like the judges will be seeing Michael on the 'Strictly' dance floor any time soon. (Image credit: BBC)

The comedian, who is currently hosting the US version of The Wheel, has been married to his wife, Kitty, since 2003 and has just released his autobiography titled A Funny Life.

He became the highest-selling artist at London’s O2 Arena in 2018, selling over 400,000 tickets across 28 sold-out shows.

Michael also made his Netflix debut last year with his TV show Michael McIntyre: Showman.

This news comes after comedy actor Robert Webb has had to leave Strictly Come Dancing permanently due to ill health and rugby player Ugo Monye announced that he won’t be dancing in this weekend’s live show due to injury.

Before this, Tom Fletcher and pro partner Amy Dowden had to pull out of the show for one week due to having Covid, but thankfully, they recovered and could return to the show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs tomorrow at 7pm on BBC1- see our TV Guide for full listings.