New Lifetime movie Murder Below Deck is a pleasure cruise turned nightmare sail

Reality TV fans are already familiar with Below Deck, the Bravo franchise that follows those who work about luxury yachts as well as the demanding clients they have to cater to each charter. Now Lifetime diehards can wade into that world with the network's newest thriller Murder Below Deck, a TV movie premiering tonight on the channel.

Actress Harley Bronwyn (Bring Him To Me, Scream Therapy) stars as Lauren, a woman who gives up the corporate life and a cheating boyfriend to join her best friend from college working aboard a luxury yacht in the South Pacific. The official movie synopsis reads: "As her first voyage sets sail, she falls for handsome entrepreneur Mark but things take a dark turn when he’s revealed to be already engaged and his fiancée mysteriously disappears while the yacht is at sea."

Directed by Brian L Tan, the 90-minute mystery also sees actors Alex Trumble, Nadine Alexandra, Quisha Saunders, Joseph J.U. Taylor, Robin Mazer, Oliver Pras and Caroline Zachrie joining Bronwyn in the cast.

Murder Below Deck premieres on Sunday, September 8 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Murder Below Deck will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning on Monday, September 9.

You can also tune into other recent Lifetime titles via streaming on MyLifetime.com as well as the Lifetime app, including the mystery flick Twisted Neighbor, the romance drama Tempted by Love (led by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais), or the gut-wrenching adoption tale The Daughter I Gave Away.