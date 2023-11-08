Below Deck season 11: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the new captain

Below Deck is setting sail for another season in 2024, but after Captain Lee Rosbach stepped away for health reasons in Below Deck season 10, a new captain will be stepping in for season 11.

Bravo plans to keep things in the family when it comes to a replacement for Captain Lee. After all, Captain Lee is known as "the stud of the sea" so those are some big shoes to fill, and that's why Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge will be at the helm in the new season.

"I know I have big shoes to fill," Captain Kerry says in the trailer (which you can watch below), "but I like it that way."

Here's everything we know so far about Below Deck season 11.

Below Deck season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

We don't have a release date for UK fans just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Below Deck season 11 cast

Joining Captain Kerry on Motor Yacht St. David are a few returning crew members and a handful of new ones. Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby will be back to help keep things running smoothly. They'll be joined by the following newcomers:

Chef Anthony Iracane

Bosun Jared Woodin

Deckhand Marie "Sunny" Marquis

Deckhand Kyle Stillie

Stew Cat Baugh

Stew Xandi Olivier

Stew Barbie Pascual

Below Deck season 11 plot

We don't have details about what fans can expect in Below Deck season 11 just yet, but as soon as we have more details you'll find them here.

Below Deck season 11 trailer

The Below Deck season 11 trailer gives fans a glimpse of all the drama coming to the St. David...and it's a lot. Take a look below:

How to watch Below Deck season 11

Below Deck season 11 will air on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock. If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK fans can tune into previous seasons of the franchise on Hayu, and once we have a release date for season 11 in the UK, we’ll add it here.