My heart breaks for 90 Day: The Single Life season 4's Tyray... again

Once more, Tyray is at the center of one of the sadder moments in the 90 Day universe, as he again strikes out in love, this time on 90 Day: The Single Life season 4.

As viewers of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 are fully aware, Tyray was bamboozled in love as he thought he was in a relationship with a woman named Carmella. Unfortunately, it took a producer of the show to step in and inform Tyray that he wasn't dating a woman named Carmella, but instead was being catfished by a man named Christian who was scamming Tyray for money. The whole ordeal was sad to watch unfold and left me feeling bad for the 90 Day star.

Fast forward to this season of Single Life, where I was hopeful Tyray would finally find someone special and real. My hopes were elevated when I saw Tyray come face-to-face with a woman he admired at his cousin's party in the Single Life season 4 premiere. Tyray asked this woman out and by Single Life season 4 episode 2, titled "Tyray's First Date," sadly his date appears to crash and burn without officially starting.

In the episode in question, Tyray shows up by 7 pm at a nice restaurant. As he's seated, he looks excited, yet nervous, for his romantic evening. Then, as the minutes go by without his date appearing, Tyray starts to recall the emotions he once experienced being stood up by Christian (who again pretended to be Carmella). How could you not feel sympathy for the guy? Even the waitress who keeps checking on Tyray as he waits feels compassion for him, wanting to even be his date so he wouldn't be stood up.

By the end of the episode, no one shows up to meet Tyray. I'll admit, a part of me thought that the TLC producers were playing up a level of suspense by having Tyray wait and his date would show up eventually. But when she didn't, I was gutted, thinking this couldn't be great for Tyray’s self-confidence as he was already a bit shy to date given his history with women.

With that being said, it's possible Tyray’s date will show up in the next episode with a stellar excuse for why she's late. However, given the trailer for the season, it looks as if Tyray's brother will lead Tyray to search elsewhere for love. No word yet if he'll find his dream woman, someone, as he put it, is like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 air live on Mondays on TLC and become available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus in the US and Discovery Plus in the UK.