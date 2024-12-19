Nate Bargatze CBS Christmas special airs tonight, December 19

Christmas is taking over TV now that the holiday is less than a week away, with CBS in particular getting in the holiday spirit on Thursday, December 19, highlighted by Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas at 9 pm ET/PT. This variety special hosted by the rising star comedian was taped at the historic Grand Ole Opry, will feature a mix of stand-up, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches and musical performances.

Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas special will air immediately after the all new two-part Christmas episode of Ghosts season 4 that starts at 8 pm ET/PT. To watch one or both of the holiday-themed programming you will need to have access to CBS, whether that is through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, which gives you access to your live local CBS station through the streamer. Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas will be available to stream on-demand for all Paramount Plus subscribers starting Friday, December 20.

Bargatze is serving as the emcee of the special, which looks to shine a spotlight on the spirit of the city during the holiday season, highlighting family, fun and feel-good moments for audiences of all ages. He is going to be joined by a roundup of big names in comedy and music, including Mikey Day, Noah Kahan, Martina McBride, Ashley Padilla, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Derrick Stroup, players from the Tennessee Titans and Carrie Underwood.

This is the second big star-driven holiday variety special we’ve gotten this year, following A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter that is now streaming on Netflix.

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bargatze has seen his star rise in recent years as a result of some popular stand-up specials and a pair of outstanding hosting gigs on Saturday Night Live, which included a new fan favorite sketch where he plays George Washington expounding on all the silly things that make us Americans. Bargatze is expanding on that with this special and a new stand-up special that is going to premiere on Netflix on Christmas Eve, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

Get a sneak peek at Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas right here: