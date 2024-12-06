A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter streams on Netflix tonight, December 6

It’s been a banner year for superstar Sabrina Carpenter, and she’s capping it off with the new special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, streaming tonight, December 6, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Netflix. It follows in the footsteps of other Christmas-related programs airing this year across streaming and TV, including specials like Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center and CMA Country Christmas, and movies such as Nutcrackers, Lindsey Lohan’s Our Little Secret and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Back to Carpenter, while many came to know her for her acting jobs, having starred in things like Emergency, Work It and Girl Meets World, she truly took the music world by storm in 2024. She released top-10 Billboard 100 hits like “Please Please Please,” “Tastes” and, my personal favorite, “Espresso;” she debuted the number-one album Short n' Sweet; and went on a successful tour. Not to mention, she’s also received some well-deserved Grammy nominations heading into the awards ceremony in 2025.

As it pertains specifically to Carpenter’s Netflix special, this was said of the Christmas event:

“It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

And what guests are joining her you might ask? Carpenter will be singing duets with Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis and Chappell Roan, while other guests like Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Jillian Bell, Nico Hiraga, Sean Astin and Owen Thiele will also join Carpenter. One person not mentioned on her guest list is Santa Claus himself; although, he's spotted in promo footage.

If you need a little more nudging to watch the Christmas special from Carpenter, take a look at the trailer for it below.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter airs tonight, December 6, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Netflix. To watch, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.