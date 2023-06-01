NBC moves The Blacklist to a new night for final episodes

As The Blacklist continues on with its swan song, wrapping up an impressive and entertaining 10-season run, NBC has announced that the remainder of season 10 is moving away from its previous Sunday night timeslot. Instead, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and company are airing the final few episodes on Thursdays, effective June 1.

As a part of its big move, on June 1, The Blacklist not only airs one new episode but two. Beginning at 8 pm ET/PT, the series will debut an episode titled "The Hat Trick." Here is a synopsis of the episode: "In an effort to prove their worth to Congressman Hudson, Red provides the Task Force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear. Ressler helps a friend make amends."

Then at 9 pm ET/PT, the episode titled "Blair Foster" airs. Here's what you can expect to see: "When a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate cover-ups, Red helps the team investigate her operation. Sen. Panabaker and Cooper await a judge's decision on the fate of the Task Force."

With Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime off the air until the new seasons of the respective shows, The Blacklist helps fill a crime drama void on Thursdays on NBC. Additionally, Thursday night is not an altogether new primetime slot for the series. Midway through season 2, The Blacklist occupied a Thursday spot in the network's lineup.

If you're wondering what is taking The Blacklist's spot on NBC's Sunday night lineup, at the moment it looks to be reruns of American Ninja Warrior and other shows.

As The Blacklist wages on in its tenth and final season, fans will have to stay tuned to see if the show's biggest questions will be answered. Will the task force be disbanded? Will Raymond survive all of his enemies? What's going to happen to Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff)? From more of a fan-theory perspective, is Elizabeth (Megan Boone) actually still alive? There is a fair share of loyal viewers that don't believe she met her demise back in 2008 in the episode titled "Konets."

The Blacklist series finale airs on July 13 with a two-hour event starting at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. All episodes become available to stream the day after they air live on Peacock.