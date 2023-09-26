Neighbours spoilers: What happens between October 2 and 5?

Will Mike FINALLY find the right moment to pop the question to girlfriend Jane this week on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 2 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Over in the UK, Mike Young (played by Guy Pearce) is still trying to find the right moment to propose to girlfriend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



But will Mike's romantic gesture go as planned?



Dex Varga-Murphy (Marley Williams) is blindsided when he finds out why his brother, JJ (Riley Bryant), has been snooping around the residents of Ramsay Street.



The SECRET could have catastrophic consequences...



At Lassiters, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) discovers a piece of information he may be able to use against his new business rival.



While Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) decides it's finally time to pursue her romantic interest in housemate, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar)...

WHAT is the secret that could shake-up the Varga-Murphy family on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Tuesday 3 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Dex fears that JJ could be on track to cause irreparable damage to their family with his secret quest.



Meanwhile, Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) decides to voice her doubts to wife, Cara (Sara West), about buying the plot of land.



But what does this now mean for their family's future in Erinsborough?



Down at Lassiters, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) benefits from a new perspective on his relationship as he reconsiders his previous decisions.



Does this mean that things are back ON between Byron and Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton)?



Meanwhile, Mackenzie struggles not to let her emotions get the better of her over a certain Ramsay Street resident.

WHO manages to manipulate Terese on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 4 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is still trying to navigate her new married life with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and his kids, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis Anderson).



Terese makes an attempt to form stronger bonds with her new step family.



But is she about to fall victim to a devilish manipulation?



Paul remains paranoid about Reece's presence at Lassiters.



Is she really just there to keep an eye on the day-to-day running of the hotel?



Or does Reece have another SECRET agenda?



JJ refuses to back down from his secret quest.



But his continued snooping could lead to fireworks on Ramsay Street!



Harold needs the support of his nearest and dearest on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Thursday 5 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Jane needs Susan Kennedy's (Jackie Woodburne) help with a very serious matter.

But Jane is in for a shock when she discovers she has been betrayed by a close friend!



WHO?



There's tension on Ramsay Street as two families clash in the aftermath of a THEFT!



Meanwhile, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) is supported by his closest friends, as his fears for the future reach breaking point...



Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Classic past episodes are also available to stream