‘Neighbours’ star Colette Mann reveals injury in terrifying Hollywood-style car stunt

Colette Mann had an accident while filming a car stunt as Sheila Canning.

Aussie soap star Colette Mann has revealed the inside info on a dramatic Neighbours car chase involving Sheila Canning that leaves her grandson cop Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and his partner Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) in deadly danger.

The scenes, shot on location, see Levi and Yashvi tailing criminals Nelson (Rhys Mitchell) and Mitch (Kevin Hofbauer) after finding them up to something very suspicious at an out-of-town warehouse.

Levi is intent on keeping tabs on the pair, who viciously attacked him when he was young after turning up at the Canning house looking for his cousin Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).

At the time, Sheila failed to tell the police who Levi’s attackers were, as Kyle was mixed up in some dodgy stuff and she didn’t want him getting in trouble, too.

“Sheila is very concerned that Levi could be in danger,” Colette told whattowatch.com.

“These guys are bad news and she knows they are trouble. However, she can understand Levi’s motivations.

“She tries to keep an eye on Levi but he knows that his grandmother is never going to turn a blind eye, so he tries to stay one step ahead of her.”

After Levi and Yashvi start following Nelson and Mitch’s van, Sheila is also out in her car and ends up being on the same road as Yashvi and Levi.

“It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Colette revealed.

“Sheila is in her car and it clips Levi and Yashvi’s vehicle as it rounds a bend. The next thing, their car flips!

“It’s very dramatic and was a huge scene to film - very ‘Hollywood’!”

Although the stunt was planned with precision, Colette accidentally ended up sustaining an injury that left her with a black eye!

She explained how it happened to whattowatch.com: “In my enthusiasm to give my all to the scene, I completely dismissed the piece of scaffolding right behind me - and bang! About 30 people pounced on me to make sure I was okay.”

Despite getting hurt, Colette insisted that doing something a bit different from Sheila’s usual scenes was a huge amount of fun.

“All of us actors love these big scenes because it usually means we’re getting off the back lot,” commented Colette.

“It’s a great change of scenery and there’s a huge team of safety and stunt people involved behind the scenes. It’s quite an undertaking - you feel as if you’re on a big film set!”

After the accident, Levi is thankfully okay, but Yashvi’s in a bad way and has to be rushed to hospital. The near-miss with Levi resolves Sheila to finally tell the true story about Levi’s childhood beating to the police, even if she could face trouble herself for originally failing to report it.

“She knows that to close this chapter, she has to come clean about everything,” shared Colette.

“It was a very ugly time in their lives and finally the family can move on and start afresh.”

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.