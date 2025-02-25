Netflix adds latest season of sports docuseries with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Time to tee it up once again with Full Swing season 3 on Netflix.
There’s an old saying that golf is a good walk spoiled, but if Netflix’s Full Swing has taught us anything (besides what a cut is) it’s that a behind-the-scenes look at pro golf also makes for some great TV. And it’s time for some more as all episodes of Full Swing season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.
Full Swing, which comes from the same production team that produced Netflix’s popular F1 series Drive to Survive, has been following some of golf’s best players since the 2022 season, tracking their play on the course (including the four major championships and in season 2 the bi-annual Ryder Cup), their lives off the course and the shifting landscape of golf, embodied by the emergence of LIV.
In Full Swing season 3, get an all-access look at some of the biggest and most incredible stories of the 2024 golf season. That includes an inside look at Scottie Scheffler’s historic season that rivaled that of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite and off course drama that included an arrest, a divorce and a remarkable recovery from a life threatening illness.
In addition to Scheffler and DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala and Justin Thomas are among the players that are going to be featured this season.
People have loved Full Swing’s first two seasons, as evidenced by the fact that the show has a 100% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even non-golf fans have found Full Swing entertaining, with subscribers watching it for 53.1 million hours in the first six months of the first season’s release.
If you’re just as excited as I am, or you want to start watching Full Swing (it’s definitely a show you can just jump into without needing to go back and watch past seasons unless you want to), you must have a Netflix subscription to do so.
Need some final convincing? Check out the Full Swing season 3 trailer, which previews what’s on the docket for this latest batch of episodes.
All three seasons of Full Swing are now available to watch exclusively on Netflix.
