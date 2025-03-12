Netflix subscribers can catch up on this hit crime drama, ahead of the release of its anticipated third season

One of the biggest TV shows landing in March 2025 is set to be Gangs of London season 3, which is set to premiere on Sky TV on Thursday, March 20. The show has a great reputation, but if you've yet to pick up a Sky TV deal or try out AMC Plus, you may still be wondering what the big deal is.

However if you subscribe to Netflix you can find out, because the first two seasons of this hit crime drama are both available to watch on the world's biggest streaming service. That's true both in the UK and the US, though in the latter, please disregard our comment on the release date: there's not been any news about when Gangs of London season 3 will come out States-side.

Gangs of London depicts the various gangs of London, who are thrown into disarray when the head of the biggest crime family is assassinated. We see the power struggles that ensue as the son of the leader tries to find the culprit, and police see their opportunity to infiltrate the network.

The show was a hit, with an overall Rotten Tomatoes rating of 86% (91% for its first season). Particular praise went to the action sequences, which are some of the most creative and dramatic ever put to TV.

Many are surprised to learn that Gangs of London was based on a little-known 2006 video game for the PSP (that's PlayStation Portable, for you non-gamers), though by now the TV show has far surpassed its source material.

Gangs of London originally aired on Sky TV in the UK and AMC Plus in the US (I'd wager that season 3 will end up there eventually). Given that Netflix is the ubiquitous streaming service and both Sky TV and AMC Plus are smaller ones, there's a good chance that you've missed Gangs of London so far, but now's your chance to catch up.

If you find yourself liking Gangs of London, then it could even be worth signing up for Sky TV or AMC Plus to see the newest season; alongside The Studio it's one of the biggest new TV shows coming this month, and sometimes it's worth paying for good TV!

For more information, check out our guide to Gangs of London season 3 and take a read through the Sky TV deals that are available right now which might make the prices more tempting.