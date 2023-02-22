Netflix, the NFL and Patrick Mahomes team up for football docuseries Quarterback

Netflix has finally gotten a piece of the NFL pie, as the streaming service has announced it plans to launch a new docuseries in the summer of 2023, Quarterback. In a partnership with the NFL and Netflix, the new series is going to provide rarely-seen access to some of the biggest names in the game, including Super Bowl LVII winner Patrick Mahomes.

According to Netflix's Tudum blog (opens in new tab), Quarterback will follow Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota, who were mic'd up for every single game of the 2022-2023 NFL season. Viewers will get to see the starting QBs inside the huddle with their teammates and off-the-field antics at home with their families.

The storylines that fans can expect to see are Mariota's up-and-down season with the Falcons that saw him eventually split time and mentor a young rookie quarterback; Cousins and the Vikings playing in numerous tight games, including the largest comeback in NFL history; and Mahomes and the Chiefs' journey to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," Mahomes told Tudum. "From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

Mahomes is also a producer on the series with his production company 2PM Productions. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is an executive producer.

Netflix has been ramping up its sports content recently. While it still does not offer any live games, it has found big audiences for its docuseries, including Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing for golf and Break Point for tennis. Plus, it plans to launch additional series around the 2022 Tour de France, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the rugby Six Nations tournament.

For those who hate the wait between the Super Bowl and the start of a new season in September, Quarterback could be just what football fans need to make it through the summer.

An exact release date for Quarterback is still TBD.