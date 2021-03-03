Netflix 'Thunderforce' trailer introduces superpowered Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

Official trailer released by Netflix for its upcoming superpowered movie, Thunderforce. The movie stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two best friends who come into newly acquired superpowers. Thunderforce makes its streaming debut on April 9. The superhero comedy is directed by Ben Falcone, who previously worked with McCarthy on several other films, including Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, and HBO Max’s Superintelligence.

As mentioned previously, Falcone’s Thunderforce is a comedy, so it will poke fun at comic book movie tropes while also delivering some well-earned laughs. The trailer does a great job of giving some jokes away, but not all. In the trailer, Lydia (McCarthy) reunites with her childhood best friend, Emily Stanton (Spencer). Stanton is a successful scientist who has created technology that gives ordinary people extraordinary powers. Because this movie is a comedy, Stanton decided to touch all the things after being told not to touch anything, resulting in her getting superpowers. The pair team up and get down to some good old fashion crime-fighting.

The very last scene in the trailer gives a sneak peek at Jason Bateman’s Crab Man. Describing how he looks won’t do him any justice, so you should definitely check out the trailer, but it looks like he’ll end up teaming up with the Thunderforce pair. The movie also stars Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Sarah Baker, and Melissa Ponzio.

Thunderforce is just one of several movies Netflix plans on releasing this year. Some of their other original films include South Korean drama Night in Paradise, the Amanda Seyfried-led horror film Things Heard and Seen, and the Japanese psychological thriller Ride or Die.