Netflix Top 10: Peaky Blinders US debut can’t top Stranger Things’ record-breaking run

The big new show on Netflix June 6-12 was the US debut of the final season of Peaky Blinders, but even so the gangster series starring Cillian Murphy ran into a streaming behemoth. Apparently, if you're Stranger Things, you can mess with the Peaky Blinders, as once again season 4 of the sci-fi series took the top spot, followed closely behind by its previous seasons.

Stranger Things season 4 was watched for 159.24 million hours between June 6 and June 12, the third straight week the latest season has been in the number one spot. That number also officially pushed Stranger Things season 4 past Bridgerton season 2 as the most watched English-language Netflix series ever.

That record is determined by total viewing hours in a show’s first 28 days on Netflix. Bridgerton season 2’s previous record was 627.12 million hours over four weeks. In just 17 days since its release, Stranger Things season 4 has been watched for 781.04 million hours and it still has another week to build on that record.

A shot to become Netflix’s most-watched series in any language certainly appears out of reach, however. Squid Game season 1 currently holds that honor, having been watched for 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days.

Still, Stranger Things is the biggest show on Netflix right now. Not only is season 4 the most popular show, but the previous three seasons have rounded out the top four most-watched shows for the last two weeks on Netflix. But other shows and movies were watched this week besides Stranger Things.

Here's a look at the the full lists of Netflix's Top 10 for June 6-12.

Netflix Top 10: TV shows (English-language)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)

Peaky Blinders season 6 couldn’t beat Stranger Things, but it was still the most watched new show for the week of June 6-12, with 45.71 million hours viewed from its debut on the streaming service on June 10. Three other TV shows that debuted last week made the top 10, including the limited series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (No. 6 with 31.14 million hours viewed), First Kill (No. 7 with 30.34 million hours viewed) and Surviving Summer (No. 10 with 20.3 million hours viewed).

The Top 10 was rounded out by The Lincoln Lawyer, which has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix, and All-American season 4, a CW show that is featured on the streaming service.

Netflix Top 10: movies (English)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)

Adam Sandler’s latest movie Hustle proved to be a slam dunk, as the basketball drama topped Netflix’s most-watched movies for the week with 84.58 million hours viewed. It more than doubled the next closest, which happened to be the previous week's top movie, Interceptor (40.7 million hours viewed). Most of the other movies in the top 10 were old fan favorites, including The Amazing Spider-Man, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, Rambo: Last Blood and Deep Impact. Rebel Wilson’s Netflix original movie Senior Year also continues to do well.

Netflix Top 10: TV show (non-English)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)

For non-English TV shows on Netflix, Wrong Side of the Track earned the top spot for the third week in a row, its fourth week in the top 10 overall. Check out the full top 10 above.

Netflix Top 10: movies (non-English)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)