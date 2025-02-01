New on Hulu February 1-7: our expert's picks for 8 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, February 1-7? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

As happens at the start of every month, a boatload of classic movies are being added to the library for subscribers to enjoy, but also among the highlights is the return of some of reality TV's most iconic figures for another new season.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola in The Art of Self-Defense (Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Underrated Jesse Eisenberg dark comedy hits Hulu on February 1

Jesse Eisenberg's Oscar-nominated A Real Pain is streaming on Hulu right now, but you can also now watch one of the actor's underrated indie movies, The Art of Self-Defense. This dark comedy from Riley Stearns sees Eisenberg play a shy, insecure man who decides to take martial arts classes after being attacked, enlisting with a charismatic but overly serious sensei (Alessandro Nivola). This is one of my favorite Eisenberg movies and performances, so highly recommend it.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Tony Revolori, Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes in The Grand Budapest Hotel (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Check-in to the Wes Anderson classic starting February 1

Wes Anderson fans aren't short on options when deciding which of the idiosyncratic director's movies is their favorite, but for my money, it is The Grand Budapest Hotel. Lavishly designed and brilliantly witty, it has all the Anderson staples you come to expect, but it also features what for my money is the best performance in any Wes Anderson movie, Ralph Fiennes as the sophisticated concierge at the center of the story. Hulu is adding a number of Wes Anderson movies this month, but The Grand Budapest tops my picks.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

John Corbett and Nia Vardalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding (Image credit: HBO/ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

Fall in love with this classic rom-rom once again when it arrives on February 1

My Big Fat Greek Wedding went from the little indie that could when it was first released in 2002 to a three-movie franchise, with its most recent addition, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, releasing in 2023. But rewatching the original, which you can do on Hulu this month, will remind you why we first fell in love with Toula, Ian and the Portokalos family.

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

Aaron Eckhart in Thank You for Smoking (Image credit: ROOM 9 ENTERTAINMENT/TYFS PRODUCTIONS LLC/CONTENTFILM /Album/Alamy)

Jason Reitman's debut movie returns to a major streaming service on February 1

It's not an easy task making a lobbyist for big tobacco likable, but Jason Reitman and Aaron Eckhart manage to pull it off in Thank You for Smoking. The big reason why is that this satire, Reitman's first movie, is more a takedown of the corruption of lobby groups, politicians and other higher-ups. Eckhart is great as the smooth-talking Nick Naylor, and the on-point work by Reitman remains one of my personal favorite outings from the director.

Titanic (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Best Picture-winning epic love story is back on Hulu February 1, in time for Valentine's Day

Maybe Rose (Kate Winslet) could have scooted over a bit and fit Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on that door, regardless, their love story is still one of the most iconic in movie history. James Cameron's blockbuster is one of the biggest movies of all time (and one of the best per WTW's 100 best movies of all time list), and even though their love story is ill-fated, I imagine more than a few people will be choosing to watch Titanic as Valentine season kicks off.

In the Summers (2024)

Dreya Castillo, Residente and Luciana Elisa Quinonez in In the Summers (Image credit: Music Box Films)

Discover the 2024 indie gem on Hulu starting February 5

If you like finding hidden gems on streaming, In the Summers is the movie for this month. The story follows siblings Violeta and Eva, who every summer go to spend time with their loving but unpredictable father in New Mexico. Over the course of four summers, they experience all of their father’s flaws, limitations, passion and tenderness. In the Summers was an acclaimed 2024 movie, with a 92% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes , and earned nominations from Gotham Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards recognizing the first-time director Alessandra Lacorazza and actor/rapper Residente.

The Kardashians season 6

The Kardashians are back for a brand new season starting February 6

Kourtney Kardashian Barker (Image credit: Disney)

You just can't keep the Kardashians down, as the family is back for another season of their Hulu reality series. The Kardashians season 6 sees Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris dealing with new challenges and new adventures as they navigate their lives as moms and businesswomen.

He Got Game (1998)

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington movie becomes available February 7

Ray Allen and Denzel Washington in He Got Game (Image credit: Touchstone/ Maximum Film /Alamy Stock Photo)

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have memorably teamed up in Malcolm X and Inside Man, but another great collaboration between the star and director is the 1998 movie He Got Game. Washington stars as a convict released early so that he can try and convince his son, a star high school basketball player, where to go to play in college. The movie is just further proof of how great a combo Lee and Washington are together.