New on Hulu February 15-21: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, February 15-21? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Hulu's slate of new offerings this week at highlighted by a brand new series from the creator of Peaky Blinders and a stand-up special from one of the most popular performers in the industry right now. Beyond that subscribers will be able to enjoy a new true crime doc, a potential hidden gem movie from 2024 and more.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Man vs Wild season 7

Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild (Image credit: Discovery Communications)

The final full seasons of Bear Grylls survival show emerges on Hulu February 15

Five of the six episodes of the last season of Bear Grylls' long-running show on Discovery Channel are joining the Hulu lineup; the only one missing is where Grylls is joined by Jake Gyllenhaal. Even so, this batch of episodes sees Grylls traverse New Zealand, Iceland and Red Rock Country in Utah. There's also a behind-the-scenes episode to show how they made the series.

NASA’s Unexplained Files season 3-4

(Image credit: Wag TV)

Explore some of NASA's secrets in this docuseries starting February 15

The mysteries of space are vast, but so to are the secrets of NASA, apparently. At least six seasons worth, as that's how long the docuseries NASA's Unexplained files ran for. Hulu subscribers will have access to all episodes from seasons 3 and 4 of the show starting this week.

Bad Genius (2024)

Callina Liang in Bad Genius (Image credit: Little Ray Media/Picture Perfect Federation/Picturestart)

High school students take on the system in this under-the-radar 2024 thriller streaming on Hulu as of February 18

College admissions can be a stressful process, but it's turned into entertainment in Bad Genius, an under-the-radar 2024 movie starring Callina Liang, Jabari Banks, Taylor Hickson and Benedict Wong that sees a group of teens take on a rigged system. The movie earned a 75% "Fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer

Stream the complete season of the Hulu original series starting February 18

Billed by Hulu as a chronicle of "the most prolific serial killer you've never heard of," The Fox Hollow Murders follows coroner Jeff Jellison as he uses new DNA technology to gather critical clues about the victims of alleged serial killer Herb Baumeister decades after bones were found on his estate.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate

Chris Distefano in It's Just Unfortunate (Image credit: Disney/Matthew Salacuse)

The latest stand-up special from Distefano premieres on February 21

Chris Distefano has been on the rise on the stand-up circuit (if you need evidence, he recently appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3), now his latest special is a Hulu exclusive. In the special Distefano discusses trying to be the best father he can be, and how he may have the right intentions but not necessarily the right moves.

A Thousand Blows

(Image credit: Courtesy of Disney)

Original series set amongst the Victorian London boxing circuit from Peaky Blinders creator debuts on February 21

Steven Knight is back in old London, with the Peaky Blinders creator's latest series set to take place during the Victorian Age and follow a group of people involved in the bare-knuckle boxing world, with an old world boxer attempting to do what he can to stymie the rise of a young up-and-comer. Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby star.