New on Hulu June 22-28: The Bear season 3 is back and other new Hulu titles this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, June 22-28? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving to the streaming service.

Among the new titles that you'll find this week on Hulu are a pair of documentaries about seminal moments and figures in US culture, an indie movie gem that is worth discovering and a little TV show you might have heard of called The Bear.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in June.

Breakin' on the One

Music documentary drops on June 24

Even if you don't remember the Out-of-Doors Festival that took place in New York City in 1981, you likely have been impacted by it. That is the thesis of the Hulu original documentary Breakin' on the One, which chronicles the event that featured a "breaking battle" between the Rocksteady Crew and the Dynamic Rockers. What happened that day "has reverberated for decades across hip hop, dance, race and politics," according to Hulu's description of documentary. Find out why by watching.

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

Diane von Furstenberg in Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Image credit: Courtesy of Disney)

Look into the life of the fashion icon debuts on June 25

Much more than the inventor of the wrap dress, Diane von Furstenberg is a fashion icon who built her career while raising two children as a single mother and battling cancer. Now, after a career that has spanned 50 years, this documentary takes a look at her life and her legacy not just in the fashion world but as someone that challenged and proved that women can do anything they set their minds to.

A Love Song

Dale Dickey in A Love Song (Image credit: Cow Hip Films/Album/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Certified Fresh" 2022 indie movie arrives on June 26

Many viewers may recognize Dale Dickey and Wes Studi, two long-time movie and TV veterans, but they have rarely gotten the chance to be the leads in their projects. That's not the case with A Love Song, the acclaimed indie movie that sees the pair star as old flames reconnecting for the first time in years. It has all the credentials of a streaming hidden gem.

The Bear season 3

Ebon Moss Bachrach in The Bear (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The hit series returns for its third season on June 27

One of the best TV shows in recent memory, The Bear is back for its much anticipated brand new season. The Bear season 3 will focus on how Carmy and the rest of the kitchen crew deal with the fact that they now have to keep their new restaurant open and pursue a coveted Michelin star. With those tough and lofty goals, you can bet the chaos is going to ramp up. Fans of the series wouldn't want it any other way.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Family Stallone season 1

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus original reality show expands to Hulu as of June 28

Sylvester Stallone is already a Hollywood legend, but now he is also a reality TV star as he and his family — consisting of his wife Jennifer and three daughters Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia — headline the reality series The Family Stallone. Originally released on Paramount Plus, the first season of the show is hitting a wider audience with its debut on Hulu.