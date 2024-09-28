New on Hulu September 28-October 4: our expert picks 8 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, September 28-October 4? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week, as the calendar flips to a new month, Hulu is adding a boatload of movies, which includes a mix of all-time classics and perfect spooky season picks. Plus, long-running animated TV series make their return

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Simpsons season 36

(Image credit: Fox)

Latest seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Krapopolis arrive on Hulu September 30

Fox's Animation Domination lineup arrives in full on Monday, September 30, as the latest seasons of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Krapopolis become available to stream on-demand on Hulu, joining the new Fox animated show Universal Basic Guys. We have to continue to tip our cap to The Simpsons, which is embarking on its 36th season.

Babes (2024)

Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau in Babes (Image credit: NEON)

Discover the "Certified Fresh" Ilana Glazer comedy on Hulu starting September 30

An under-the-radar 2024 new movie entry is Babes, a comedy starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau, and directed by Pamela Adlon. Glazer stars as a woman who gets pregnant after a one-night stand and then relies on her best friend to help her through it all. Babes is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score of 88%, so it's definitely worth checking out.

The Amazing Race season 34

(Image credit: CBS)

Recent season of the reality series is added to Hulu as of October 1

The Amazing Race is not airing a new season on CBS in fall 2024, but Hulu subscribers can catch up with a more recent edition of the globe-trotting reality TV series as The Amazing Race season 34 becomes available on the platform. This season saw The Amazing Race add a few new wrinkles to things: they started outside of the US for the first time and removed no-elimination legs, meaning each episode a team was getting sent home.

Birdman (2014)

Michael Keaton and Edward Norton in Birdman (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Best Picture winner debuts on Hulu October 1

Celebrating its 10th anniversary is the movie that helped kickstart the Michael Keaton resurgence. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Emmanuel Lubezki take audiences on a wild ride through a troubled Broadway production where a flamed-out former superhero actor tries to redefine his legacy. It's a vibrant watch with an incredible ensemble (Emma Stone, Ed Norton, Naomi Watts and more).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Stream the Robin Williams classic as of October 1 on Hulu

Robin Williams, one of the all-time greats, gave one of his most iconic performances in the classic family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire. Recently divorced from his wife (Sally Field), actor Daniel Hillard (Williams) decides to adopt a disguise as a kindly, elderly housekeeper so he can spend more time with his kids. Mrs. Doubtfire is beloved, so if it's been a while since you watched it, here's a chance to remedy that.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Embark on the classic fairy tale when it comes to Hulu October 1

Arguably the greatest fairy tale ever put on screen, The Princess Bride is one of the best movies of all time in WTW's humble opinion. Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest and Andre the Giant star in this perfectly scripted tale of love and adventure with endlessly quotable lines. It's inconceivable if you don't take the chance to watch The Princess Bride on Hulu this month.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Tim Curry in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Stream this cult classic and other Halloween appropriate movies beginning October 1

Though spooky season begins before October, once the calendar flips it's full steam ahead. Such is the case on Hulu, where they are adding a bunch of great movies that fit the theme, including Edward Scissorhands, The Fly, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Ready or Not and The Sixth Sense. However, if we're picking one to watch, it's cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the delightfully deranged musical starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. It may not be the same as in theaters, but you can have your own Rocky Horror midnight screening.

Sideways (2004)

Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church in Sideways (Image credit: Fox Searchlight/Cinematic/Alamy Stock Photo)

Aged 20 years, pop the cork on Sideways starting October 1

Another classic that celebrates a significant anniversary this year is Alexander Payne's Sideways, which has aged like the fine wine that the cast is drinking. Paul Giamatti is brilliant (and outrageously snubbed for an Oscar) as Miles, a struggling (professionally and romantically) writer, headed to Napa Valley for a bachelor weekend for his best friend who is about to be married.