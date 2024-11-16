New on Max November 16-22: our expert picks 4 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, November 16-22? Well, allow me to offer a helping hand with my best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees a new spinoff series from a popular movie franchise debut on the streamer, as well as a new DC animated feature. Plus, a home-buying reality series and a provocative documentary become available.

Check out all of the must-watch picks for this week directly below.

Dune: Prophecy season 1 on November 17

(Image credit: © 2024 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. or its subsidiaries and affiliates. )

The Dune spinoff series debuts on November 17.

Spawning from the popular Dune movie series comes the new show Dune: Prophecy. The show goes back 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they attempt to battle forces that threaten mankind. Dune: Prophecy is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

First-Time Buyer's Club season 2

Amina Stevens on First-Time Buyer's Club (Image credit: OWN)

The series follows individuals in search of their first home. Season 2 debuts on November 17.

First-Time Buyer's Club season 2 sees realtor Amina Stevens guide first-time homebuyers through the process of purchasing a house. She'll help these individuals with negotiating deals and finding hidden gems, all while doing her best to calm their nerves with such a momentous event.

Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)

Watchmen: Chapter I (Image credit: DC Comics)

The DC animated film debuts on November 18.

While I don’t always love DC’s live-action content, I’ve long been a fan of their animated movies and series, and Watchmen: Chapter I (2024) premieres on Max this month. The Watchmen comics typically offer a grittier depiction of superheroes, and in this day and age, that perception proves to be more entertaining. And after the unpopular cancellation of HBO’s Watchmen series, the animated movie is hopefully an interesting watch.

Surveilled

Ronan Farrow, Surveilled (Image credit: HBO)

A new Ronan Farrow documentary following spyware premieres on November 20.

Surveilled follows The New Yorker journalist Ronan Farrow as he leads an investigation into the multibillion-dollar industry of commercial spyware. He looks at how the spyware has been used for espionage, to monitor criminal activity and at times, it has been misused, threatening citizens’ civil liberties.

