New on Max October 12-18: our expert picks 4 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, October 12-18? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees another A24 movie hit the streamer along with two new seasons of popular reality TV shows. Plus, a new HBO documentary makes its debut and it offers an interesting story to true crime buffs.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2

Love & Marriage: Detroit (Image credit: OWN)

The reality of marriage is on full display in Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2, streaming on October 13

Another brainchild of super producer Carlos King, Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 once again follows a few couples from the Motor City as they try to navigate the ups and downs of coupledom. Of course, as the pairs deal with issues in their own marriages, they'll have to contend with outside drama from their friends.

I'm Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders

Lois Reiss, I'm Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (Image credit: HBO)

A true crime documentary following the story of Lois Riess, a grandmother turned convicted murderer, streams October 17

HBO has a history of making great documentaries, and that trend looks to continue with I'm Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders. The two-part series follows Lois Riess, a wife, mother and grandmother from a small town in Minnesota, who shockingly kills her husband. What she does next can be perceived as both baffling and suspicious. Hear in her own words what happened.

MaXXXine (2024)

Mia Goth in MaXXXine (Image credit: Justin Lubin/A24)

An A24 horror flick comes just in time for Halloween on October 18

A 2024 new movie, A24's MaXXXine is a "Certified Fresh" movie on Rotten Tomatoes that tells the tale of an adult film star in the 1980s who gets her big break in mainstream Hollywood. Unfortunately, as her career blossoms, a series of murders occur and the trail of blood sheds light on her terrifying past.

My Lottery Dream Home season 16

David Bromstad, My Lottery Dream Home (Image credit: HGTV)

Lottery winners pick out their dream home in My Lottery Dream Home season 16, streaming on October 18

Can you imagine coming into a windfall of money and being able to move into the house of your dreams? Well, the people on My Lottery Dream Home season 16 don't have to do much imagining as the individuals showcased on the series have won the lottery and are looking to spin some of the winnings on a home. You can watch them as they house hunt and perhaps get some ideas about your own house-hunting endeavors. Or perhaps you may find yourself inspired to do some home renovations.