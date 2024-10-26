New on Max October 26-November 1: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, October 26-November 1? Well, allow me to offer a helping hand with my best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees a few of my favorite movies hit the streamer, including two all-time classic Christmas flicks. Plus, a home-buying reality series and the finale of an HBO original also become available to watch.

Check out all of the must-watch picks for this week directly below.

First-Time Buyer's Club season 2

Amina Stevens on First-Time Buyer's Club (Image credit: OWN)

The series follows individuals in search of their first home. Season 2 debuts on October 26.

First-Time Buyer's Club season 2 sees realtor Amina Stevens guide first-time homebuyers through the process of purchasing a house. She'll help these individuals with negotiating deals and finding hidden gems, all while doing her best to calm their nerves with such a momentous event.

Somebody Somewhere season 3

Bridget Everett in Somebody Somewhere (Image credit: HBO)

Bridget Everett is back in the final season of the off-beat comedy on October 27.

Bridget Everett returns in The Peabody Award-winning comedy, Somebody Somewhere season 3. She again portrays Sam, a woman in her 40s, still trying to figure things out as she desires to reach the next phase in her life. Will singing continue to be her saving grace in the new episodes? And where will she end up when the series concludes?

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story (Image credit: MGM)

The ultimate Christmas comedy is back in time for the holidays on November 1.

A Christmas Story is arguably the most quotable and hilarious Christmas movie of all time. Since I can remember, I've spent almost every holiday season watching the flick in some form or fashion, and this holiday tradition still hasn't grown old. From the infamous leg lamp to the bunny suit to the long list of memorable lines, A Christmas Story is just a great watch all around.

Goodfellas (1990)

Ray Liotta in Goodfellas (Image credit: WARNER BROS. / Album / Alamy Stock Photo)

The classic crime drama hits the streamer on November 1.

This may be blasphemy in the film world, but I'll argue with anyone that Goodfellas is the best organized crime movie ever made, even better than The Godfather. It stars Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, and is directed by the incomparable Martin Scorsese. Plus, the story is just captivating as it follows Henry Hill (Liotta) as he goes from a teen outsider to a mob associate to a man caught up in the lifestyle and struggling to survive. If you've somehow not watched Goodfellas, do yourself a favor and see why it's made WTW's Top 100 movies of all time.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy Chase, National Lampoon Christmas Vacation (Image credit: Hughes Entertainment)

One of Chevy Chase's most memorable performances is in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation streaming November 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation probably rivals A Christmas Story in comedy and quotable lines. The Chevy Chase-led film is a hilarious ride from start to finish as his unique bunch celebrate the Christmas holiday with more than a few bumps in the road.