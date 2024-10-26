New on Max October 26-November 1: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Max
Some all-time classic movies, an HBO original series and reality TV make up our recommendations for the week.
Looking for something to watch on Max this week, October 26-November 1? Well, allow me to offer a helping hand with my best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.
This week sees a few of my favorite movies hit the streamer, including two all-time classic Christmas flicks. Plus, a home-buying reality series and the finale of an HBO original also become available to watch.
Check out all of the must-watch picks for this week directly below.
First-Time Buyer's Club season 2
- The series follows individuals in search of their first home. Season 2 debuts on October 26.
First-Time Buyer's Club season 2 sees realtor Amina Stevens guide first-time homebuyers through the process of purchasing a house. She'll help these individuals with negotiating deals and finding hidden gems, all while doing her best to calm their nerves with such a momentous event.
Somebody Somewhere season 3
- Bridget Everett is back in the final season of the off-beat comedy on October 27.
Bridget Everett returns in The Peabody Award-winning comedy, Somebody Somewhere season 3. She again portrays Sam, a woman in her 40s, still trying to figure things out as she desires to reach the next phase in her life. Will singing continue to be her saving grace in the new episodes? And where will she end up when the series concludes?
A Christmas Story (1983)
- The ultimate Christmas comedy is back in time for the holidays on November 1.
A Christmas Story is arguably the most quotable and hilarious Christmas movie of all time. Since I can remember, I've spent almost every holiday season watching the flick in some form or fashion, and this holiday tradition still hasn't grown old. From the infamous leg lamp to the bunny suit to the long list of memorable lines, A Christmas Story is just a great watch all around.
Goodfellas (1990)
- The classic crime drama hits the streamer on November 1.
This may be blasphemy in the film world, but I'll argue with anyone that Goodfellas is the best organized crime movie ever made, even better than The Godfather. It stars Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, and is directed by the incomparable Martin Scorsese. Plus, the story is just captivating as it follows Henry Hill (Liotta) as he goes from a teen outsider to a mob associate to a man caught up in the lifestyle and struggling to survive. If you've somehow not watched Goodfellas, do yourself a favor and see why it's made WTW's Top 100 movies of all time.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
- One of Chevy Chase's most memorable performances is in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation streaming November 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation probably rivals A Christmas Story in comedy and quotable lines. The Chevy Chase-led film is a hilarious ride from start to finish as his unique bunch celebrate the Christmas holiday with more than a few bumps in the road.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.