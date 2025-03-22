New on Netflix March 22-28: our expert picks the 6 movies and shows to stream this week

If you're hunting for something new to watch on Netflix this week, I've got you covered. Every week I search through every new Netflix Original to find any additions that might make their way onto our list of the best Netflix shows or best Netflix movies, to bring you a curated list of prospective candidates.

This week, I've looked through the list of the new Netflix additions coming between Saturday, March 22 and Friday, March 28, and you can find the cream of the crop listed below.

There are often curious links between the new Netflix uploads this week; this time around, there's the theme of hunts or searches, with many of the videos centering around some kind of voyage of discovery.

This theme stays true between the movies, fiction shows, documentaries and reality series hitting Netflix, but at least there's variety in format.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

American comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler gets her latest Netflix comedy special this week, which is called The Feeling.

In The Feeling, Handler will talk about how her birth, childhood hijinx and adulthood events were all spurred on by what she calls 'the feeling'. What is said feeling? You'll have to watch the stand-up show to find out.

Releases Tuesday, March 25

Caught

The third Harlan Coben show in as many months, Caught is an Argentinian crime drama based on a 2010 novel written by the prolific crime writer.

In Caught, a high-profile Argentine journalist investigates the case of a missing 16-year-old girl, a trail which leads her to the door of an important member of the community. Everyone's hiding secrets which may all be linked and the investigation will lay them all bare. There are six episodes with all landing at the same time.

Releases Wednesday, March 26

Million Dollar Secret

Netflix's Million Dollar Secret is a reality competition show hosted by Peter Serafinowicz which could see one person become a lot richer.

The show brings together 12 strangers, and in secret one is gifted $1,000,000. To keep it, they'll need to survive rounds of challenges and games without revealing that they were the benefactor.

The first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret will land on Netflix on Wednesday, March 26, followed by three more the week after. The final two will be shown one week after that: Wednesday, April 9.

Debuts on Wednesday, March 26

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure

Netflix's newest docuseries recounts an urban legend that I personally find fascinating: Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure.

In 2010 Fenn, an art dealer, hid a chest of literal treasure in the US Rocky Mountains, and shared a poem that revealed its location in code. For 10 years, people hunted for the treasure, some dying in the process and Gold & Greed recounts the decade-long hunt.

Releases Thursday, March 27

The Life List

The sole movie on my list this week is The Life List, a new romantic film starring Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen.

Carson plays Alex, a woman whose mother leaves her an entire business empire when she passes away... if Alex can complete a bucket list the mother created years prior. In accomplishing this, she is pushed out of her comfort zone, and towards romance she didn't know she needed.

Releases Friday, March 28

The Lady's Companion

We end the week on The Lady's Companion, a new romantic drama-comedy series that hails from Spain and is set in 1880.

Our main character is Elena, who works as matchmaker for young women around Madrid. However she bites off more than she can chew when she travels to a household to manage three unruly sisters.