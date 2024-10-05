New on Peacock October 5-11: our expert picks 4 new TV shows coming to Peacock
There's a lot to choose from this week on Peacock.
It's a great week for television and movie fans, with lots of new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock in the week of October 5-11
From a host of new movies arriving in the library to several original Peacock TV shows and movies, there's a lot to choose from this week.
Check out our picks for this week below.
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
- Hannah Swensen is on another case debuting October 5.
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery features soaps star Alison Sweeney in her 30th Hallmark movie. As Hannah Swensen, Sweeney puts aside the sweets in favor of sleuthing. There's something fun about watching a baker trying to solve a murder, but we know that Hannah Swensen always solves the mystery.
Autumn at Apple Hill
- Erin Cahill and Wes Brown team up in their latest movie on October 6.
In Autumn at Apple Hill, Erin Cahill plays a woman trying to fix up her family's country inn and Wes Brown plays the CEO of a hotel chain. Naturally, he's interested in the property and she wants to hold on to her family's legacy.
The Irrational season 2
- Jesse L. Martin returns in The Irrational season 2 on October 9.
Jesse L. Martin's Professor Mercer is back in The Irrational season 2. Professor Mercer is trying to balance his academic life with his position as a consultant with the police. With his team by his side, Mercer continues to take a deep dive into some of the hardest cases around. While the cases themselves are interesting, it's watching Mercer figure out the details that make this show so much fun.
Teacup
- Your next new horror obsession premieres on October 10.
Teacup is about to become your next horror obsession. Arriving just in time for spooky season, the James Wan-produced series features Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer in a thrilling story about a group of people trying to survive mysterious circumstances in a small Georgia town. It's one part mystery mixed with a heavy dose of thrills and chills. Teacup is based on Robert McCammon's Stinger.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.