New on Peacock October 5-11: our expert picks 4 new TV shows coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television and movie fans, with lots of new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock in the week of October 5-11

From a host of new movies arriving in the library to several original Peacock TV shows and movies, there's a lot to choose from this week.

Check out our picks for this week below.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Bettina Strauss)

Hannah Swensen is on another case debuting October 5.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery features soaps star Alison Sweeney in her 30th Hallmark movie. As Hannah Swensen, Sweeney puts aside the sweets in favor of sleuthing. There's something fun about watching a baker trying to solve a murder, but we know that Hannah Swensen always solves the mystery.

Autumn at Apple Hill

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Holly Dunphy)

Erin Cahill and Wes Brown team up in their latest movie on October 6.

In Autumn at Apple Hill, Erin Cahill plays a woman trying to fix up her family's country inn and Wes Brown plays the CEO of a hotel chain. Naturally, he's interested in the property and she wants to hold on to her family's legacy.

The Irrational season 2

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Jesse L. Martin returns in The Irrational season 2 on October 9.

Jesse L. Martin's Professor Mercer is back in The Irrational season 2. Professor Mercer is trying to balance his academic life with his position as a consultant with the police. With his team by his side, Mercer continues to take a deep dive into some of the hardest cases around. While the cases themselves are interesting, it's watching Mercer figure out the details that make this show so much fun.

Teacup

Your next new horror obsession premieres on October 10.

Teacup is about to become your next horror obsession. Arriving just in time for spooky season, the James Wan-produced series features Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer in a thrilling story about a group of people trying to survive mysterious circumstances in a small Georgia town. It's one part mystery mixed with a heavy dose of thrills and chills. Teacup is based on Robert McCammon's Stinger.

