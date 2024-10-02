A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Alison Sweeney is back in action as the charming baker and gumshoe Hannah Swensen in Hallmark Mystery's A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery arrives in the middle of the Fall Into Love event over on Hallmark Channel. The annual programming event features six all-new movies: His and Hers, The Heiress and the Handyman, Falling Together, The Real West, Autumn at Apple Hill and Haunted Wedding.

Here's everything we know about A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Friday, October 4, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

For those UK mystery fans hoping to watch, we don't have a release date in the UK just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premise

Here's the official synopsis of A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery from Hallmark Mystery:

"After a murder leaves everyone feeling like a suspect, Hannah and Chad each search for clues to get to the truth. Meanwhile, Delores gets her big break."

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery cast

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery features Hallmark frequent flyers Alison Sweeney (Love & Jane, Days of Our Lives) as baker and sleuth Hannah Swensen and Victor Webster (Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, The Wedding Veil Journey) as Chad.

The movie also stars Barbara Niven (Ms. Christmas Comes to Town) as Delores, Tess Atkins (The Flash) as Michelle and Lisa Durupt (Heartland) as Andrea.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery trailer

You can get ready for A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery with a look at the preview and sneak peek below:

Preview - A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery - Starring Alison Sweeney & Victor Webster - YouTube Watch On