The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening — release date, trailer and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia in The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening

Another mystery is afoot for the Cases in The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening. Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell star in the latest installment of the Hallmark Mystery franchise.

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening arrives in the middle of the Fall Into Love event over on Hallmark Channel. The annual programming event features six all-new movies: His and Hers, The Heiress and the Handyman, Falling Together, The Real West, Autumn at Apple Hill and Haunted Wedding.

Here's everything we know about The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening.

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening premieres Friday, September 13, on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a UK release date yet but once one is available we'll have the information here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening from Hallmark Mystery: "As Birdie and Alden Case’s relationship strengthens, they discover a mutual interest for True Crime. But when their favorite podcaster is found dead, it is up to The Cases to listen to the clues."

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening cast

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening features Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter, The George Lopez Show) as Birdie Case and Paul Campbell (Three Wise Men and a Baby, Christmas by Starlight) as Alden Case.

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening below.

Preview - The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening - Starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell - YouTube Watch On