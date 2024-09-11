Falling Together: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Falling Together is the heartwarming story of a woman looking for community in her new town by joining the Walk to End Alzheimer's. The movie is the latest all-new original movie in the Fall Into Love event on Hallmark Channel.

Ashley Williams pulls double duty in the movie. Not only is she the lead, she's also executive producing the film with her husband, Neal Dodson. The movie is a labor of love for Williams, whose mother battled Alzheimer's. Over the years, Williams developed a close relationship with the Alzheimer's Association so when it came to filming the moving, the association gave notes to ensure that Falling Together used proper terminology when referring to the disease. They also provided gear to capture the authenticity and joy of the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Here's everything we know about Falling Together.

Falling Together premieres Saturday, September 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Fittingly, September 21 is World Alzheimer's Day.

Falling Together premise

Here's the official synopsis of Falling Together from Hallmark Channel:

"Natalie (Williams) just relocated to Pittsburgh for work and is eager to become part of her new town. While exploring her surroundings, she comes across the perfect opportunity for involvement and joins the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a volunteer. Meanwhile at home, her efforts to bring the building residents together as a community have fallen flat, and Mark (Paul Campbell), the prickly super, advises her to leave well enough alone. As the two spend time together while Natalie continues her quest to win over her neighbors, she and Mark become close and a spark begins to grow. But just when it looks like building harmony has been restored, things unexpectedly unravel. Disheartened, Natalie focuses her time and energy on the Walk which just may be the path to healing and happily ever after."

Falling Together cast

Falling Together features Ashley Williams (Notes of Autumn, Five More Minutes: Moments Like These) as Natalie and Paul Campbell (Magic in Mistletoe, Three Wise Men and a Baby) as Mark.

Falling Together trailer

Excited for Falling Together? Take a look at the preview and sneak peek below!

