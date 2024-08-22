Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Columnist Nelly is back with an all-new mystery to solve in Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement, coming to Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement.

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement premieres Friday, August 23, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement premise

Here's the official synopsis of Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement from Hallmark Mystery: "When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins Detective Michael to help find the killer and to prove that prime suspect Dahlia is not the killer."

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement cast

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement features the well-known Hallmark duo of Pascale Hutton (When Calls the Heart, Fourth Down and Love) as Nelly and Kavan Smith (When Calls the Heart, Big Sky River: The Bridal Path) as Detective Michael Hogan.

The movie also features Sarah Grey (The Secret Lives of College Freshmen) as Dahlia and Julian Haig (Dial D for Santa) as Blake.

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement trailer

Take a look at Nelly and Detective Michael in action in a preview and sneak peek of Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement below:

