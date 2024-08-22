Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie
Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith are on the case.
Columnist Nelly is back with an all-new mystery to solve in Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement, coming to Hallmark Mystery.
Hallmark Mystery has been developing new mysteries on a regular basis including Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery, Signed, Sealed Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters and Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans.
Over on Hallmark Channel, the Summer Nights programming event is wrapping up and Fall Into Love is about to kick off in September.
Here's everything we know about Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement.
Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement release date
Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement premieres Friday, August 23, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.
We don't have a premiere date for UK fans but as soon as one is available we'll have it for your right here.
Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.
Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement premise
Here's the official synopsis of Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement from Hallmark Mystery: "When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins Detective Michael to help find the killer and to prove that prime suspect Dahlia is not the killer."
Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement cast
Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement features the well-known Hallmark duo of Pascale Hutton (When Calls the Heart, Fourth Down and Love) as Nelly and Kavan Smith (When Calls the Heart, Big Sky River: The Bridal Path) as Detective Michael Hogan.
The movie also features Sarah Grey (The Secret Lives of College Freshmen) as Dahlia and Julian Haig (Dial D for Santa) as Blake.
Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement trailer
Take a look at Nelly and Detective Michael in action in a preview and sneak peek of Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement below:
