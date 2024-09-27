The Real West: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Kimberley Sustad and Lucas Bryant team up with James Denton in The Real West, an all-new Hallmark Channel original movie debuting during the annual Fall Into Love event.

The Fall Into Love programming event features six all-new original movies including His and Hers, The Heiress and the Handyman, Falling Together, The Real West, Autumn at Apple Hill and Haunted Wedding.

Here's everything we know about The Real West.

The Real West premieres Saturday, September 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

The Real West premise

Wondering what The Real West is about? Here's the official synopsis of the movie from Hallmark Channel: "A family vacation to a working Ranch introduces Professor Rebecca to Jake West. Rebecca is a widow chasing tenure and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down."

The Real West cast

The Real West features an all-star cast that includes Kimberley Sustad (To All a Good Night, Travelers) as Rebecca, Lucas Bryant (A World Record Christmas, Haven) as Jake and James Denton (Desperate Housewives, Good Witch) as Aaron.

The movie also stars Marlie Collins, Nicholas Holmes and Azriel Dalman.

The Real West was directed by Terry Ingram with a script written by Lara Olsen.

The Real West trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Real West below:

Sneak Peek - The Real West - Starring Kimberley Sustad and Lucas Bryant - YouTube Watch On