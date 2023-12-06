To All a Good Night: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Miracles of Christmas movie

To All a Good Night is part of the Miracles of Christmas celebration on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

To All a Good Night premieres the same weekend as three new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies that are part of Countdown to Christmas 2023, including Magic in Mistletoe, Christmas on Cherry Lane and Round and Round.

Here's everything we know about To All a Good Night.

To All a Good Night premieres Thursday, December 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

There's no premiere date available for UK viewers at this time, but once one is available we'll have it for you right here.

To All a Good Night plot

Here's the synopsis for To All a Good Night from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "A small-town photographer saves the life of a mysterious man who may just be in town to buy her family's parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration."

To All a Good Night cast

Hallmark frequent flyer Kimberly Sustad plays Ceci. Sustad is very well known around the network for her work in Hallmark original movies like Christmas by Starlight, Wedding Every Weekend, The Nine Lives of Christmas and its sequel, The Nine Kittens of Christmas. She's also appeared in Supernatural, Continuum, The Twilight Zone and Alcatraz.

Mark Ghanimé plays Sam in To All a Good Night. Ghanimé stars in Virgin River on Netflix, and he's had guest roles in a variety of series like iZombie, The Bold Type, Arrow, Wynonna Earp and Reign.

To All a Good Night trailer

Watch the preview for To All a Good Night below:

How to watch To All a Good Night

To All a Good Night is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.