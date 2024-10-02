Autumn at Apple Hill: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

She's trying to fix up her grandparents' charming country inn and he's the CEO of a hotel chain. That's the story in Autumn at Apple Hill, an all-new Hallmark Channel original movie based on a book by Angie Ellington.

Autumn at Apple Hill is part of the Fall Into Love event on Hallmark Channel. The other movies included in the Fall Into Love lineup are His and Hers, The Heiress and the Handyman, Falling Together, The Real West and Haunted Wedding.

Once Fall Into Love ends it's time for the annual Countdown to Christmas event, which kicks off in mid-October.

Here's everything we know about Autumn at Apple Hill.

Autumn at Apple Hill premieres Saturday, October 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for Hallmark fans in the UK, but as soon as more information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's new streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

Autumn at Apple Hill premise

Here's the official synopsis of Autumn at Apple Hill from Hallmark Channel:

"Newly divorced, Elise is renovating an inn that she inherited from her grandparents. When Luke, CFO of a major hotel chain, arrives in town, she does her best to scare him off… but Luke just might be the best person to help her restore the Inn at Apple Hill to its former glory."

Autumn at Apple Hill cast

Autumn at Apple Hill features two very familiar faces from the Hallmark Channel family. Erin Cahill (A Timeless Christmas, Hearts in the Game) stars as Elise and Wes Brown (Haul Out the Holly, Under the Autumn Moon) plays Luke.

Autumn at Apple Hill trailer

Getting excited for Autumn at Apple Hill? Take a look at the preview below.