Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up — release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know about the Lacey Chabert movie

It's time to make sure the Christmas decorations are up to Evergreen Lane HOA standards in Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Hallmark Channel's sequel to last year's hit Haul Out the Holly featuring Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown. It's one of the many Hallmark Christmas movies debuting over Thanksgiving weekend as part of the Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up joins a host of other new original movies debuting Thanksgiving weekend including Letters to Santa, Holiday Road, Christmas in Notting Hill, Our Christmas Mural and A Biltmore Christmas.

Here's everything we know about Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up premieres Saturday, November 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up plot

Here's the official synopsis of Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up from Hallmark Channel: "Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) lead the Evergreen Lane HOA toward another successful Christmas season."

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up cast

Fresh off her role in A Merry Scottish Christmas, Lacey Chabert is returning to the role of Emily in Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. Chabert is the face of Hallmark's Christmas movies with over 20 movies to her impressive resume, including A Royal Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, Christmas Waltz and Moonlight in Vermont to name a few. She's probably most well known for her roles in feature films like Mean Girls and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past in addition to playing Claudia on Party of Five.

Wes Brown is another familiar face around the Hallmark family, with leading roles in popular films like Christmas at Graceland and Love Under the Stars. He's also appeared in guest starring roles in shows like CSI: Miami, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Twin Peaks and 90210.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up also stars Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs), Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon) and Ellen Travolta (Happy Days).

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up trailer

Take a look at the first look teaser and sneak peek of Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up below:

How to watch Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.