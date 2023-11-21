Holiday Road: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Airport delays can be one of the more frustrating things about the holiday season. When a group of strangers find their holiday plans grounded, they decide to go on an adventure in Holiday Road. Holiday Road is one of the latest Hallmark Christmas movies in the 2023 Countdown to Christmas.

Holiday Road joins Letters to Santa, Christmas in Notting Hill, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Our Christmas Mural and A Biltmore Christmas, which all debut on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here's everything we know about Holiday Road.

Holiday Road premieres Friday, November 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you here.

Holiday Road plot

Here's the synopsis of Holiday Road from Hallmark Channel: "Nine strangers, stranded at an airport during the holidays, unite for a Christmas road trip to Denver. Misadventures lead to unexpected bonds and heartfelt conversations."

Holiday Road cast

Sarah Canning plays Dana in Holiday Road. She's probably best known for her role as Jenna Sommers on The Vampire Diaries. She's also had appearances in Smallville, Kyle XY and 9-1-1. She's held leading roles in Paparazzi Princess: The Paris Hilton Story and Slap Shot 3. Canning is a familiar face around the Hallmark Channel, having starred in Christmas at the Golden Dragon and Come Dance at My Wedding.

Warren Christie plays Clay in Holiday Road. Christie is a Hallmark Channel frequent flyer, appearing in popular movies like Crashing Through the Snow, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and The More Love Grows. He's also played a lead role in October Road, and he had a recurring role in Happy Town as well as a guest role in Flashpoint.

Holiday Road trailer

Take a look at the preview for Holiday Road below:

How to watch Holiday Road

Holiday Road is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.