New on Peacock September 28-October 4: our expert picks 5 new TV shows coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television fans, with lots of new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock in the week of September 28-October 4.

From a host of new movies arriving in the library to several original Peacock TV shows and movies, there's a lot to choose from this week.

Check out our picks for this week below.

The Real West

Kimberley Sustad and Lucas Bryant star in this heartwarming tale on September 29.

Hallmark Channel frequent fliers Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton star in The Real West. Sustad is a professor who journeys to a ranch on vacation, where she meets a handsome cowboy who has never been lucky in love.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Happy Birthday Kim

Kim Kardashian (Image credit: Hulu)

A treasure trove of Kardashian content drops on September 30

If you're a fan of the Kardashians and can't help but keep up on the famed family's antics, then you're in luck. A treasure trove of Kardashian content is dropping on Peacock on September 30 including Keeping Up With The Kardashians: 10th Anniversary Special, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Christmas Special, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Happy Birthday Kim, Kourtney & Khloé Take The Hamptons, season 1, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, seasons 1-3 and Kourtney & Kim Take New York, seasons 1-2.

The Mouse Trap

The terror arrives October 1.

The Mouse Trap is a Peacock exclusive movie about a woman who has a nightmare of a 21st birthday. Alex is forced to spend her 21st birthday at her job at an amusement park . When her friends decide to surprise her, a masked maniac wreaks havoc on them.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 cast (Image credit: Bravo Media)

The new season kicks off October 2.

Camera follow this group of fabulous women living the lavish life in The Real Housewives of New York City season 15. With these women there always drama right around the corner and we're excited to see what happens with this fascinating group of women.

Found season 2

Shanola Hampton (Image credit: Steve Swisher/NBC)

The Found season 2 premiere arrives on October 4.

The cliffhanger at the end of Found's freshman season left viewers on edge and we're excited to see what happens now that Gabi (Shanola Hampton) will be forced to deal with her daily life while Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) runs free. Will her big secret be exposed?