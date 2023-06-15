New season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way arriving shockingly fast

It seems like it was just yesterday when we were watching Gabe, Debbie and Daniele trying to figure out their relationships abroad in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. Well, it may not have literally been yesterday, but part 3 of the season 4 Tell All aired on May 28. With that said, many fans of the 90 Day universe didn't expect to see new episodes of this particular show in the franchise for at least a year, keeping in tradition with the rollouts of previous seasons.

However, in a surprising move, TLC announced that season 5 will premiere on July 10 at 8 pm ET/PT.

To provide some context as to why this announcement is so surprising, let's look at the rollout of previous installments of The Other Way. Season 1 debuted on TV screens on June 3, 2019; season 2 on June 8, 2020; season 3 on August 29, 2021; and season 4 on January 29, 2023. While the season 5 premiere date keeps in step with previous summer releases, there is considerably less time in between seasons. We have a feeling though, many fans of the series won't mind the gift of new episodes sooner rather than later.

As far as the couples showcasing their lives in The Other Way season 5, four familiar faces are in the mix. Not only are season 4 couple and 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise alum Daniele and Yohan back in the Dominican Republic, but so are Pillow Talk staples Kenny and Armando in Mexico. As it pertains to the latter pair, viewers haven't seen the ups and downs in their relationship for a while, so the upcoming episodes should be rather interesting, especially as they discuss a possible future baby.

These four cast members are joined by Brandan and Mary in the Philippines, Holly and Wayne in South Africa, Kimberly and Tejaswi in India, Julio and Kristen in the Netherlands and Shekina and Sarper in Turkey.

Now looking at the trailer for season 5, it appears that the new season will be chalked full of drama and intrigue. We'll have to stay tuned to see if love manages to triumph over your run-of-the-mill relationship problems, in addition to the often cultural clashes. Check out the trailer below.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 again debuts on July 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC, with the episode expected to become available on Max.