New Strictly Come Dancing live tour and celebrity line-up announced
Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing will see your favorite Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and professional dancers take to a dancefloor near you.
Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat because a new UK live tour called Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing has been announced.
The show will include a star-studded line-up of celebrities and some of the most iconic Strictly Come Dancing professionals from the BBC One series.
The spectacular stage production will have an exciting twist as it will “give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the wonderful sparkly world of Strictly — with the celebrities and professional dancers giving a unique insight into the TV show via stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling.”
EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 finalist Maisie Smith will feature in the show alongside Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.
The Wanted band member Max George, who competed in the 2020 series, will also be performing live music for Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing as a special treat.
Also set to take to the stage are Strictly professionals Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.
Maisie said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more. Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour. And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat.“
Fans will hear some of the celebrities' most fascinating stories as they reflect on their incredible experiences from the TV show, while the professional dancers will also give the audience an insight into their competitive worlds.
Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing will also allow us to discover how it really feels to be in the dreaded dance-off and how long it takes to create the amazing dance routines.
Plus, we’ll see how the much-loved theme weeks are produced as the celebrities and pros recreate some of their favorite moments from the movies, musicals and Halloween weeks.
In true Strictly style, the show will also have breath-taking dances, group routines, songs and stories to help take us into the Strictly ballroom and beyond.
If you want to buy some tickets for the 35 date show, please visit: StrictlyPresents.com
Previous episodes of Strictly Come Dancing are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
