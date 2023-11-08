NZ vs SL live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

Having lost their last four matches, it’s easy to forget that New Zealand are fourth in the table and (just about) still on course for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. But the points cushion that had come in so useful has now gone, which makes the NZ vs SL live stream on Thursday, November 9 a must-win for the Black Caps.

Below, are all the details for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka streaming services in the US, UK and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch NZ vs SL live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Kiwis are locked in a three-way battle with Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last knockout spot, but despite being in a dreadful run of form, they’ve scored highly in some of those losses, which means their net run-rate is superior to that of the teams immediately around them. That makes the equation fairly simple.

Sri Lanka – coming off a highly controversial defeat to Bangladesh, in which Angelo Mathews made unwanted history as the first batsman to be timed out in international cricket – have been eliminated from the competition in the worst possible way. With their World Cup journey coming to such an unpleasant end, they'll be desperate to go out with a bang.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an NZ vs SL live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NZ vs SL live stream in the US

To watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch NZ vs SL live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes NZ vs SL. The action starts at 8.30 am UK on Thursday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch NZ vs SL live stream in Australia

You can watch NZ vs SL in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 503. It starts at 7.30 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and every other game of the Cricket World Cup, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

Free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now service are also showing a selection of games, but this isn't one of them.

How to watch NZ vs SL from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What time does the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match begin?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 7.30 pm AEDT on Thursday, November 9.

All you need to know about NZ vs SL

What are the expected New Zealand vs Sri Lanka squads? New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young. Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama. Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

What is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka venue? NZ vs SL will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Home to IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the stadium dates back to 1969 and holds a capacity 40,000. The highest ODI score it has witnessed was 383/6 by India against Australia in 2013, in which India captain Rohit Sharma hit 209. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have each played at the Chinnaswamy once before at this tournament, and they had contrasting fortunes. While the Kiwis put up a monster total of 401 against Pakistan in their last match, rain interrupted play and they lost by 21 runs via the DLS method. The Lions, meanwhile, hammered England here a fortnight ago, requiring only 25.4 overs to chase down the reigning champions' total and win by eight wickets.