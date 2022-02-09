'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series to premiere May 25 on Disney Plus

Get ready to say “hello there” to Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, as the highly-anticipated Star Wars original series has been set to debut on the streaming service on May 25. Ewan McGregor, who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel movies, will be reprising his role as the legendary Jedi master.

The news comes as the latest Star Wars original series, The Book of Boba Fett, aired its finale on Wednesday, Feb. 9. While Disney Plus has a number of Star Wars original series in the pipeline — A Droid Story, Ashoka, Andor, to name a few — as well as established series like The Mandalorian and Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi should be the next Star Wars series to air new episodes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The show is expected to be primarily set on Tatooine, as we know Obi-Wan spent his years in exile watching over a young Luke Skywalker. But we can expect him to get into some interesting adventures outside of babysitting Luke.

McGregor spoke about returning to the character recently to Forbes, talking about how great it was to be able to make a new story for the young Star Wars fans who grew up with the prequels. "So to step back into his shoes again now and do a series, a whole series about Obi-Wan Kenobi for those fans, it just makes me really happy."

In addition to McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also see Hayden Christensen return to his role as Darth Vader. Other members of the cast include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton (who played Uncle Owen in the prequels), Bonnie Piesse (Aunt Beru), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Deborah Chow, who has directed episodes of The Mandalorian, will be handling directing duties for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

We’re still waiting on a trailer, but check out the official poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi right here:

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus did not specifically mention in its official announcement, but expect Obi-Wan Kenobi to release its episodes on a weekly basis, as it has with most of its original series. However they end up releasing them, you’re going to need to be a Disney Plus subscriber if you want to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi starting May 25.