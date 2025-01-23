Only Murders in the Building season 2 killer reveal airing on ABC tonight, January 23

It’s time for the big reveal. Who killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building season 2? Viewers who have been enjoying ABC’s special broadcast of the Hulu original comedy are going to find out on Thursday, January 23, as the final two episodes of the season air starting at 9:33 pm ET/PT.

Throughout January, Only Murders in the Building season 2 has been airing its entire slate of 10 episodes on broadcast TV for the first time; something that it previously did for its first season in 2024. On January 23, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) must put all the pieces together and solve the mystery of who killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9, “Sparring Partners,” and Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10, “I Know Who Did It;” the latter remains the top-rated episode for the show on IMDb.

In order to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 on ABC, you must have access to your local ABC station. Anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna gets that automatically, but if you’re looking for a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are all options.

This is the last week that Only Murders in the Building is going to air on ABC, unless the network decides to air any additional seasons of the show at an yet unknown time (January 2026, perhaps?). Starting Thursday, January 30, ABC’s primetime programming is going to consist of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and the new docuseries Scamanda. On March 6, ABC’s usual Thursday night programming — Grey’s Anatomy season 21, 9-1-1 season 8 and Doctor Odyssey — is slated to return.

If you’re dying to watch more of Only Murders in the Building following ABC’s airing of the final two episodes of season 2, a Hulu subscription is what you need, allowing you to watch all episodes of the Emmy-winning comedy/mystery series that have been released thus far, as well as the upcoming Only Murders in the Building season 5, which is expected sometime in 2025.