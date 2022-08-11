The fan-favorite OTEV comp is back on Big Brother season 24

It's that time of the year, folks: OTEV, Big Brother fans' favorite comp, has made its grand return.

The long-running character of OTEV — which is "VETO" spelled backward, of course— popped up in Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother season 24, this time taking the form of a cowboy hat-wearing, country-twanged cockroach. As in seasons past, OTEV was there to host the power of veto competition, during which houseguests had to listen to a clue-riddled ditty sung by the roach, search for a sauce "bottle" that correctly answered the riddle, and scurry back up a ramp to their designated spot in front of OTEV without being the last to arrive. Each round, the last houseguest to make it back is eliminated, musical chairs style.

Playing this week's veto comp were Head of Household pair Brittany and Michael, Turner and Jasmine, and the boys' trio of Terrance, Joseph and Monte. Brittany, Turner and Jasmine were the first three out, leaving Michael to battle it out with the boys. Would Michael do the unimaginable and win his fourth POV comp, no doubt making him a target for the Big Brother season 24 cast down the line? You bet he did!

Now came the tricky part: would he keep the nominees of Terrance, Joseph and Monte the same in a backdoor plot to get long-term threat Monte out, or would he use the power of veto to get lone wolf Daniel out now that his ally Nicole had been evicted? For their part, new allies Terrance and Daniel teamed up to spread the #EvictMonte idea throughout the house, enlisting Jasmine, Alyssa and Indy to preach the strategy to Michael.

"Michael has the golden opportunity to take out one of the biggest threats in this house," Jasmine says. "I don't know when we'll have this type of access to do this again ever," Terrance tries to sell it to Michael. "It would be freaking iconic."

However, their sales tactic rubs Michael the wrong way and he decides to use the power of veto and nominates Daniel and Kyle to replace Terrance, Monte and Joseph. "Daniel and the other side of the house thought they were slick...but I'm not doing their dirty work," Michael says of the move.

"He's definitely afraid to take a big shot," Terrance says of Michael, promising: "I'm keeping Daniel in the building."

