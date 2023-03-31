Peter Kay could return for new series of Max and Paddy, teases co-star

Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere could be heading back to our screens, as Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness has teased he and Peter Kay already have some Christmas Specials written.

Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere was a Phoenix Nights spin-off revolving around the two titular characters Max Bygraves (Peter Kay) and Paddy O'Shea (McGuinness). Max and Paddy were originally bouncers in the main show but left the Phoenix club behind and headed out in a motor home after being threatened in the final episode of the original show.

Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere picked up right where we left off when it aired on Channel 4 in 2004. In their motor home, the dynamic duo headed out on the open road, encountering all kinds of colourful characters during their cross-country travels in the six-part series.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Radio's breakfast show, McGuinness revealed that he and Peter Kay had discussed the show's return before. Whilst it doesn't sound like the characters are on track for a return very soon, McGuinness is certainly open to the possibility, saying: "We do talk about it... we never say never."

He went on to reveal that the duo did actually have a couple of Christmas specials written and said they still have hold of them. He said: "Well, when we talk about stuff, like the interesting thing about Max and Paddy, and Phoenix Nights is now, we are kind of all of an age of the people we played back then.

"But we do talk about it and what have you, but I don't, I can't, I can't see it at the minute, but we never say never, but it's good to talk. Like Max and Paddy for instance, we wrote a couple of Christmas specials, and we still got them. And we never got around to doing [them.].. But we've actually got them!" (quotes via Joe (opens in new tab)).

With Peter Kay now back in the limelight following his return to stand-up comedy last year, could we finally see more from Max and Paddy? Only time will tell. In the meantime, you can find the full series available for purchase on DVD. (opens in new tab)