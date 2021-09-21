‘Pitch Perfect’ TV series a-go at Peacock

Who’s aca-ready for a Pitch Perfect TV series? Peacock has ordered an original series based on the popular film franchise, with Adam Devine set to star as he reprises his role of Bumper from the movies. Variety was the first to report the news.

The original Pitch Perfect came out in 2012 and was set in the world of collegiate a cappella, following the Barden Bellas as they must learn how to work together in order to win a national singing competition. Starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Ben Platt, Hailee Steinfeld, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee and Alexis Knapp, Pitch Perfect spawned two sequels and now a TV series.

Devine’s character Bumper was first the leader of the Bellas' main rivals the Treblemakers before becoming a love interest to Wilson’s Fat Amy in the sequels. He will now lead the new series, which is set several years after the events of the films and finds that one of Bumper’s songs has become a big hit in Berlin, which motivates him to move to Germany to try and restart his music career.

The Peacock show will be written by Megan Amram (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation), with her also serving as an executive producer and showrunner. Elizabeth Banks, Max Handleman, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer — all of whom served as producers for the original Pitch Perfect films — will be executive producers on the new series. Banks also directed Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3, though no word on whether she’ll be stepping behind the camera (or in front) for the show.

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.”

Pitch Perfect will join a growing list of Peacock original series that already includes Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, The Amber Ruffin Show and more, as well as upcoming series like Bel-Air, Field of Dreams and MacGruber.

The Pitch Perfect movies are available to stream right now online.