New thriller Playing with Fire is heating up Lifetime tonight

Looking for something to heat up the last night of your weekend? A pulpy Lifetime thriller is always a good option for chasing away the Sunday Scaries, and the drama-loving network is offering up a brand-new one tonight with Playing with Fire, premiering at 8pm Eastern Time on Sunday, March 16.

Per Lifetime, the official synopsis for the gripping new flick reads: "After a near-fatal house fire, Natalie and Loughlin, a struggling married couple, are manipulated by an obsessive firefighter named Jack, who schemes to pit the couple against each other to win Natalie’s affections for himself."

Leading the cast are Canadian actors Kristen Comerford (The Perfect Killer, My Husband's Killer Affair) as Natalie Collins and Brett Geddes (My Husband Hired a Hitman, Abducted on Prom Night) as Natalie's husband Loughlin, with Stephen Adekolu — a former pro football player turned full-time actor (Valiant One, The Night Agent) getting his creepy on as our villainous fireman Jack. Rounding out the ensemble are Aury Barnett as Rick, Rachel Sellan as Alison, Shanna Armogan as Alesha, Dean Hagopian as Mr. Benson, Mich Ward as Mike, Shannon McDonough as Mandy and Deklon Roberts as Tony. The 90-minute mystery was directed by Alexandre Carrière (A Chef's Deadly Revenge, The Boarding School Murders), with a script from screenwriter Caroline Portu (A Lifelong Love, Inspiring Love).

To tune into the premiere of Playing with Fire tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Playing with Fire will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 17.