“Popular” musical Wicked now available at home to watch on-demand

You can now end 2024 (or start 2025 if you prefer) by singing “Defying Gravity” along with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in your own home as Wicked is now available to watch via digital on-demand platforms in the US.

After being one of the best-reviewed movies of the year (88% “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes ), ranked No. 1 in WTW’s official top 10 movies of 2024 list) and a major Oscar contender, Wicked can be purchased or rented through various digital on-demand platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Fandango at Home and more as of December 31. You can purchase a digital copy of the movie for $29.99 or rent it for less (exact rental price may vary by service). The movie is still playing in movie theaters if you prefer to see it on the big screen.

Based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name, Wicked offers a different perspective on many of the classic characters of The Wizard of Oz, particularly Glinda the Good Witch, played by Grande, and the Wicked Witch of the West, or as she was originally known, Elphaba, played by Erivo. The rest of the cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Jeff Goldblum. The movie was directed by Jon M. Chu.

In addition to the full movie, purchasing a digital copy of Wicked will also give fans access to bonus content. This includes the movie’s sing-along version, deleted and extended scenes, behind-the-scenes features and commentary tracks.

If you’re a fan of physical media, the 4K, Blu-ray and DVD version of Wicked is going to be released on February 4.

Wicked has become a box office smash, making more than $420 million in the US (third most for 2024) and $634 million worldwide (good for sixth among all movies); it also recently passed Mamma Mia! as the highest grossing Broadway adaptation ever. And after landing 11 Critics Choice Award nominations and four Golden Globe nominations, the movie is widely expected to be a major contender for this year’s Oscars. Of course, we'll also be getting the second part of the story with Wicked: For Good, which is going to be a 2025 new movie.

Wicked becomes the latest highly acclaimed movie that came out in the final months of the year to arrive at home before the year ends (even if just barely). Others include Conclave, Anora and Juror No. 2.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’ve somehow missed what Wicked is all about, check out the trailer below to get a peek at the movie: