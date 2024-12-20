Max adds Clint Eastwood movie with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score after it was practically hidden from movie theaters

Clint Eastwood is a Hollywood legend as both an actor and director, which has made the strategy behind Warner Bros. rollout of his latest movie, Juror No. 2, so confusing. One of the best reviewed movies of the year at an impressive 94% “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, the studio basically shunned its time in movie theaters. But now it’s online, including streaming as fans can now watch Juror No. 2 on Max as of December 20, giving the movie its widest audience yet.

Juror No. 2 is a courtroom drama about a man named Justin, who is called for jury duty on a high-profile murder case. However, once he hears the details of the case he is confronted with a serious moral dilemma that could determine the defendant’s innocence or guilt, as well as disrupt his entire life. Nicholas Hoult stars as Justin, while the cast also features Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, Cedric Yarbrough, Gabriel Basso and Kiefer Sutherland. Eastwood directed the movie from a script by Jonathan A. Abrams.

The movie released in theaters on November 1 in the US, but you’d be forgiven if you didn’t realize that, because Warner Bros. has oddly done just about everything it could to hide it.

Despite an all-star cast, strong reviews and possibly being the last movie from Eastwood, Juror No. 2 was given a limited release in just a handful of movie theaters. It expanded a bit in subsequent weeks, but we don’t even know how much. The box office numbers for the movie have not been reported. We don’t know how many movie theaters in the US it was shown or what it took in from that. We do have international box office numbers, where it did $20.4 million. All of this after Warner Bros. opted to put Juror No. 2 in theaters instead of the original plan to make it streaming exclusive, per reports.

A month later Juror No. 2 was released on digital on-demand platforms in the US, which allowed viewers to rent or buy the movie at-home. But now, with it part of Max’s streaming library, anyone with a subscription can watch the Clint Eastwood movie at no extra cost.

Juror No. 2 now joins movies like Conclave and Anora as some of the best reviewed movies of 2024 that viewers can watch at-home before the year comes to an end.

If you do choose to watch Juror No. 2 and have any questions as to what happens in the movie, you can read our Juror No. 2 ending explained feature.

Check out a sneak peek for the movie with the Juror No. 2 trailer below: