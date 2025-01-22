Prime Video is about to lose 50 must-watch movies including Oscar winners and Rotten Tomatoes' second-highest-rated movie ever

When I want to watch a movie, nine times out of ten I'll boot up Prime Video since it's my favorite streaming service for older, indie or hidden gems type films. And my first place to check there is the 'Titles expiring in the next 30 days' list, for films whose days on the service are numbered. But when I was looking for something for my latest movie night, I was shocked to see that over 50 must-watch movies are about to leave Prime Video's library in the UK.

This list covers everything leaving in the next 30 days, and since I checked on Tuesday, January 21, it means you've got until Thursday, February 20 for some of these, although lots will depart sooner. Here's the full list and if you mouse over a movie (or select it, if you're on a phone) you'll be able to see when it's set to leave.

There's no way you can watch all of these movies before they leave, but I'd recommend you check the list to find any you've been dying to see. You need to be a Prime Video subscriber to watch them but that's it, as they're not on any Prime Video Channels.

Some of these movies leaving Prime Video are often considered the best movies ever made. A few of the movies leaving include The Revenant, Schindler's List, JFK, Training Day, The Hateful Eight, Get Out, Inglorious Basterds, Midnight in Paris and Silver Linings Playbook; all of these won at least one Oscar. If we include movies that got nominations then there are even more like The Town, Fight Club, Big Fish and A Few Good Men.

Also departing are The Godfather and its first sequel; the first of those is ranked as What to Watch's fourth-best movie of all time and Rotten Tomatoes' second-highest-rated movie ever.

If you're not after award-winning dramas, a few franchises are also on the list. Multiple Mission Impossible movies are on the list as well as the first Kick-Ass and Pacific Rim movies, Mad Max: The Road Warrior (the most popular of the old trilogy), several Transformers and Final Destination films and the Monster Hunter adaptation of a video game.

I'll include a list of recommended movies that are leaving below; these are either ones that I've seen and would recommend or ones that have won loads of awards, but it's not even the full list of titles leaving. That list has 290 movies on it (and about 4 TV shows, of which I'd really recommend The Expanse and have heard good things about Outlander).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The list isn't rated in any order beyond alphabetical, not in terms of rating or departure date, so remember to check the list above to avoid disappointment! There's no word on where these movies will go after leaving Prime (or if they'll be streaming), and it bears repeating that this is for the streamers' UK library only.