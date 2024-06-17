Rebus star reacts as huge viewing figures ignite season 2 hopes

Rebus star Richard Rankin has reacted to the huge viewing figures announced for the BBC version of the classic Ian Rankin books, igniting hopes of a second series.

The BBC has revealed that the crime drama has been streamed 10 million times on BBC iPlayer, a huge figure. Reacting to the ratings announcement, Richard, who plays the young cop, sent out a message via Twitter.

"Incredible news! Thanks to everyone who has got involved and watched and for all those of you who have spread the word. We couldn't be prouder of the show. An incredible cast, crew and production."

What to Watch would guess that the BBC will swiftly recommission the drama following the broadcaster of the final episode this Saturday at 9.25 pm. The BBC often makes recommission announcements just after a series ends and it would seem a crazy decision if the broadcaster didn't bring the series back.

Rebus and his brother Michael clash over what to do about Cafferty in the final episode (Image credit: BBC)

It's had generally positive reviews and, despite being shown on a Saturday evening which isn't usually a great slot for dramas, it's secured a big audience. The final episode of the series sees John and his brother Michael face off with the life of an unrepentant Cafferty hanging in the balance. As his family and colleagues hurry to find them, the detective is forced to confront his demons and question his relationship to the law. Darryl must act quickly to stay out of trouble, while Rhona is shocked by the danger she has invited into her home and makes a difficult decision concerning Chrissie.

Richard Rankin made it obvious before the first series started that he'd be keen to make more episodes. He said: "The entire ensemble of cast and crew are immensely talented individuals who all brought their A-game to the series. I think that really shows. I hope audiences will develop an appetite for more, so that we can bring another series their way further down the line. I really hope that people will fall in love with Rebus in the same way that we have."

