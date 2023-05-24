RHONJ fans torn over that hair-raising wedding special

After a season of hyping up the big day, the RHONJ wedding special finally chronicled the much-awaited nuptials between leading lady Teresa Guidice and her betrothed Luis Ruelas.

All in all, the televised ceremony on this Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 went off without a hitch (well, other than the couple getting hitched, of course), which likely was the result of Melissa and Joe Gorga ultimately deciding not to attend the wedding of the latter's estranged sibling. Though there were some tears at the familial absence—Teresa's four daughters, acting as bridesmaids, were particularly protective of anyone mentioning their uncle around the bride, and Margaret Josephs was uneasy about attending sans the Gorgas—but their nonattendance wasn't the talk of the ceremony.

No, that would be Teresa's hair. "This is the biggest project we've done yet," Giudice's hairstylist Lucia alerted the bride, and she wasn't kidding. "She has over 1,500 pins in her hair right now." The three-and-a-half-hour hair ordeal cost a whopping $10,000.

"I told her, I wanted the crown big, so my hair has to work around the crown," Teresa explained of the sky-high hairdo, adding upon placement of that oversized tiara: "My head's feeling very heavy."

"You know, I'm a team player, like 'Go, Tre!" But hair is supposed to be an accent piece, not the main event!" bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin says in a confessional about the larger-than-life locks, after seeing the 'do for the first time in the bridal suite.

"Obviously, it's big," Teresa's daughter Gia exclaimed in a talking head. "Like, Queen Elizabeth probably has a crown like that." Another daughter adds: "You look like you have twenty pounds of hair on your head!"

"Would I like it to be a little lower? Yes," Dolores jokes about the bride's hair hump. "But she looks so beautiful. Teresa can pull this off! But...how do we get this to be a little bit lower?"

Walking down the aisle, the bride's majestic mane was the talk of the congregation. "As she gets closer to me, the hair is getting bigger and bigger," Marge quips. "And then I'm just waiting for the doves to fly out from her head. What else could she be packing in that hair? She still looks gorgeous, I mean, you have to be a special woman to carry that off."

"You know the saying, 'the higher the hair, the closer to god? Well, God is looking up at her at this point. He like this, 'Oh my god!'" Danielle proclaims, her arms stretched high.

Even the groom himself had something to say about the bold beauty moment. "Her hair is standing straight up like three feet!" Luis says of his wife-to-be, gazing up at the follicular creation at the altar. "It's what she wanted, you know? And that's beautiful."

Fans react to Teresa's hair during the RHONJ wedding special:

