'Ridiculous.' Craig Revel Horwood blasts idea Strictly should be axed over controversies

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has hit back at the idea that the BBC show should be axed over a string of controversies.

With Strictly Come Dancing 2024 just around the corner, there's been talk that the series celebrating its 20th anniversary this year should be culled.

It's been in the firing line over controversies, including accusations by former contestant Amanda Abbington about the behaviour of her ex-pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice, which he has denied.

The BBC has launched an internal investigation into the controversies, with the results expected soon.

Talking to The Times, Craig hit back at axe talk, saying: "Ridiculous. It's a wonderful show that's in 61 countries. But yes, I, like everyone else, want to know the results of the investigation."

He added that he hoped to see the results of the investigation "sooner rather than later" so it's clear what happened.

Tasha Ghouri is the favourite to win this year's show (Image credit: BBC)

This year's line-up has now been confirmed, with Miranda star Sarah Hadland, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, comedian Chris McCausland and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, who's the current favourite to win the famous Glitterball trophy.

And Craig promises to point out their dance failings in just the way he's always done.

"I will always call it as I see it. A walrus is a walrus. A gazelle is a gazelle. Strictly is still a wonderful show and yes, let's see what issues need addressing, but let's also not forget the absolute joy it brings."

The judging panel for 2024 remains the same as last year with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Head Judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all returning. We don't have a start date yet for the new series (see our TV guide for full listings]. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are returning as co-presenters. Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were crowned champions of Strictly Come Dancing last year.