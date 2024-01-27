Royal Rumble 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

The 2024 Royal Rumble is the first stop on the road to WrestleMania XL, and while there's no match for the Show of Shows in terms of prestige, nothing compares to the pair of 30-person battle royals that have given this event its name. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Bianca Belair are amongst the superstars that have thrown their names into the squared circle, but WWE has left a lot of room for surprises, so be sure you know how to watch the 2024 Royal Rumble from anywhere with a VPN.

St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field looks like the perfect launchpad for AEW lynchpin Jade Cargill, who's made a smattering of low-key appearances since signing to WWE. She's being tipped by some as a potential winner, which would be a first for a Royal Rumble debutant, and there are also rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Seth Rollins is one wrestler who definitely won't be involved, having recently suffered an MCL and meniscus tear, and the show is also likely to have come too soon for Raquel Rodriguez, who has been laid low by mast cell activation syndrome.

The award for each winner will be a championship match at WrestleMania, though those aren't the only prizes up for grabs on Saturday. Roman Reigns has laid his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt on the line in a fatal fourway against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight, while Logan Paul and Kevin Owens will duke it out for the WWE United States Championship.

You won’t want to miss the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch the premium live event online and from anywhere down below.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the US

WWE premium live events like WWE Royal Rumble are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus plans.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the UK

Those in the UK can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 than Americans.

It's also available from TNT Sport Box Office for £14.95, which is higher still, so maybe best avoided unless you must.

Either way, anyone away from home can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock, WWE Network, TNT Sport or any of their usual streams while traveling abroad.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in Australia

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live streams begin at 11 am AEDT on Sunday morning. It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia. Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month for 1080p HD resolution on one device. The more you pay, the more devices you're allowed.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card and confirmed superstars